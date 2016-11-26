Prayer of the Day

November 26, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (11/27/16)

Father, I thank you for being there to comfort me. I know I can count on you when I can’t count on no one else. Everybody seems to be very busy, never having time for one another. Father, it is a blessing to know, no matter how many people you are taking care of, you can always find time for me. I really do appreciate that. Everybody needs somebody they can talk to sometimes. How can I when they are not here? It’s OK, I got you 24/7/365. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

