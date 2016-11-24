Prayer for today (11/25/16)

Heavenly Father, I’m not the only one to be disappointed. When I look at the Bible I see person after person who hoped for something and then was disappointed. Abraham, Moses, David, the prophets, they all learned that disappointment is only temporary. What looks like a loss from my perspective now will one day be revealed as only the next step toward the amazing thing you were doing all along. Thank you. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
