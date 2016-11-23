Prayer for today (11/24/16)

Let us this Thanksgiving, especially those of the Opinion Page, publicly give thanks to America for what our country has done and will continue to do. I just heard a song I have never heard before. Some of the lyrics: “I give my thanks to America, I live to thank you, America, for the right to play, for the right to pray and for the right to say what I want to say.” Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Faye W. Tanner, Macon
