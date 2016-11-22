Prayer for today (11/23/16)

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says Pause

4:47 Cop Shop Podcast: Man beaten in fight over food; ex paints woman's leg black

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

10:57 GBI agent: "We've gathered more than fifty rounds from the rifle."

1:03 Campers learn ins and outs of crime scene investigation

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings