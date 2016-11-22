Prayer for today (11/23/16)

Save not trinkets of silver and gold. Seek not treasures new or old. Peruse not things in this world, treasures you will leave behind. Collect those things of love heart and soul. Seek God and cherish his blessings, treasures you cannot leave behind. Memories of your life people shall save. Thoughts and deeds treasures eternity. Treasures that are mine. I ask God for my thoughts to be treasured. To the Father I bring this quest. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments