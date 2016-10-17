Prayer for today (10/24/16)

Father, I know how good you have been to me and I thank you for thinking of me and allowing me to see another day. I will give you my praise in a song. I will praise your name, l will walk in your will showing you how much I love you. Thank you for always showing me how you love me. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas Virginia
