Prayer for today (10/19/16)

Our Father, which are in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Lord we just want to thank you this morning for life, health and strength with a mind to dress ourselves and start us on our daily occupation. You protected us on the dangerous highway with your traveling mercy. Psalm 37:1 and 3: “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of inequity. Trust in the Lord and be good, so shalt thou dwell in the land and verily thou shalt be fed.” Thank you, Jesus, for everything that you do continually everyday to crowd our head with wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Thank you for the victory in every situation. Thank you, Jesus.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
