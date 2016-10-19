Prayer for today (10/20/16)

Heavenly Father, help me not to lie to anyone. Instead, give me the strength to shed my old self with its deceitful habits and instead put on the new self you have called me to be. Renew in me the image of you — my creator — so that I may become the true self you always wanted me to be. Help me to act in truth and abide in truth. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
