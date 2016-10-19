Prayer of the Day

October 19, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (10/20/16)

Heavenly Father, help me not to lie to anyone. Instead, give me the strength to shed my old self with its deceitful habits and instead put on the new self you have called me to be. Renew in me the image of you — my creator — so that I may become the true self you always wanted me to be. Help me to act in truth and abide in truth. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Grady Sneed, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Prayer of the Day

