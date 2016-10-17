Prayer for today (10/18/16)

Heavenly Father, thank you for allowing me to walk the walk of faith, moving toward you, leaving all my troubles behind and just looking unto the hills from where cometh my help. I realize all my help comes from you, Lord. Thank you. l can’t do it without you. I need you to guide me through, all in the name of Jesus. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
