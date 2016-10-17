Prayer of the Day

October 17, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (10/18/16)

Heavenly Father, thank you for allowing me to walk the walk of faith, moving toward you, leaving all my troubles behind and just looking unto the hills from where cometh my help. I realize all my help comes from you, Lord. Thank you. l can’t do it without you. I need you to guide me through, all in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

