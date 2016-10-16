Prayer for today (10/17/16)

Our Lord of the morning, the beautiful day and the starry night, we are in awe of the design of your mighty hands. We have had times of trials and have suffered losses, but your comforting words, “Fear not for I am with you always, even until the end of time” give us hope and assurance to believe that we are not alone. Your holy words also tell us that weeping may endure the night but that joy comes in the morning. O, how we love and adore you and our faith is consistently renewed. In your precious name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments