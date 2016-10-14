Prayer for today (10/15/16)

Heavenly Father, show me how to keep my mind and my heart on you in these last and evil days. Lord, I really do need you to walk with me every minute of the day, guiding me into your will so you can take me higher. Lord, have your way in my life. Use me for your will and glory. In the name of Jesus. Amen.
Bessie Ross Brown, Manassas, Virginia
