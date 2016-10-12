Prayer for today (10/13/16)

Prayer of the Day

Good morning Father, thank you for giving me this day, I will praise you and worship you too in my heart, for being so good to me, thank you for giving me a mind to always remember to give you my praise, all these years you have been there for me, I just wanna thank you, you really took care of me, just to look back over my life, to see how far you have brought me, you were always there for me, when I didn't have on one, I do appreciate you for not ever leaving me along, thanks so much in the name of Jesus, Amen!

Bessie Ross Brown, Manassas, Virginia

