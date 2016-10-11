Prayer for today (10/12/16)

I watch the hand of man’s work. The works stops when man stops. I watch the works of God and it has a beauty that never dies. As time goes by, the land changes everywhere, by the demands of God. Even the ugliest of animals are beautiful in the eyes of the Lord. I see humor in God’s heart. I see animals that only a mother could love. I see God’s face in the flowers and drifting in the sky on clouds. I feel his touch in a gentle wind. God washes his world in the rain of the day. The image of God floats high in the darkened sky as the light of stars. God’s spirit runs with a pounding heart and has been here from the very start. In the name of Jesus. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments