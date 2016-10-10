Prayer for today (10/11/16)

O God of the ages, you have made the gateways of the morning and the evening shout for joy. You have crowned the year with your bounty. Psalm 65:8, 11. May we never take for granted this beautiful land of promise you have blessed us with. Please forgive us for our selfish high-mindedness. With praises, with glory and honor, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments