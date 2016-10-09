Prayer for today (10/10/16)

Our gracious and loving God, O how we adore you. You make everything beautiful, even the least of all creation. I ask you today to help us see, through your eyes, this work of your mighty hands. We take so much for granted. With heartfelt thanks, in your holy name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
