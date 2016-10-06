Prayer for today (10/7/16)

Father God, we come in your holy name this morning to tell you thank you, Jesus, because there is nobody greater than you. Please, Lord Jesus, have mercy upon us and blot out all of our transgressions. Isaiah 26:3-4 stated, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on thee because he trusted in thee. Trust ye in the Lord forever; for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.” We thank you so much for your peace, which passeth all understanding. Thank you again for all of your miraculous blessings every day of our lives. We magnify your name. There is no other name beside your holy name. You are still the same God today, yesterday and forever, our everlasting Father. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
