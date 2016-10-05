Prayer for today (10/6/16)

2:06 Hilltop staff pray for transplant pair Pause

0:52 Terminal Station celebrates Centennial

0:50 Gardner not putting expectations on her Mercer team

0:56 Roles not defined for Mercer freshmen

1:19 Gardner enjoying her current Mercer roster

1:45 Plenty of returning faces for Mercer women

1:34 Cole Fisher shares his thoughts on place-kicking

2:03 Bengal tigers to show off 'their natural abilities' at 2016 Georgia National Fair

0:49 Cole Fisher prefers silence before kicks on Mercer sideline

0:43 Baker makes edible replica of Terminal Station