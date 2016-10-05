Prayer for today (10/6/16)

Most precious Jesus, you are our one and only, all in all. Our needs, no matter how great or small, are no longer, for by your amazing grace they have become blessings unaware.You have filled our hearts with love and joy where there once lived loneliness and sorrow. You invite us to come to your well of redemption. It is there the chains of sin are released and remembered no more. There we also find healing from our brokenness. O Jesus, we thank you for loving us just as we are and for giving us hope for all of our tomorrows. In your beautiful name above all names, we pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments