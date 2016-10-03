Prayer for today (10/4/16)

Father, sometimes getting over your past can be a little rough. In the back of our minds we think of all the things that made us cry. We try to let go, but it always seem to find its way back into our hearts. O Lord, I never said that I was an angel. I have made people cry, too, but they have made me cry more, but even in my pain I am thankful. You are still good to me, and I know everything will be all right because I trust in you because you are the only one I know who has never let me down. I love you and I thank you. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
