Prayer for today (10/3/16)

Our holy Jesus, you alone are the love that came down from heaven. You came to seek, reach and teach the hearts of man about the Father’s love for all of his children. With this same love that we share for our family and friends, we are reminded that you are the author of our lives and that yours is the divine love that reaches far beyond our understanding. Dear savior, help us to learn how forgiving is a part of love and that you are the one who lived and died on Calvary’s cross to show us that you are the way, the truth and the life. In your blessed name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
