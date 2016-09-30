Prayer for today (10/01/16)

God of the ages, I come to you in the still and quiet time of the early dawn to reflect on the life you have given to us. The very place where I stand is called safe and blessed, not of my own accord, but by those who fought to preserve and keep it strong. As I consider the immense sacrifice and the courageous individuals who gave it all to fight for freedom, there is a solemn yet grateful feeling in my soul. I will forever remember that our freedom comes at a high cost. O Lord, I lift up the many, in law enforcement, whose job is to serve and protect our homes, our paces of work and our towns and cities. I lift up our military forces all around the world and I pray for their families. Help each and every one of us, your beloved, to stay in prayer for our protectors as they are often in harm’s way. In your precious name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
