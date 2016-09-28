Prayer for today (9/29/16)

God of these difficult days, we are living through a time of turmoil. Violence scars our communities. Fear drives our responses. Before us is a critical decision about who will lead our nation. There is acrimonious division among us. The rancor around this presidential race is preventing civil discourse and respectful relationships. Even families divide across political lines, and we have forgotten that, in our heart of hearts, all of us want the best for our nation. Our sincerest prayer is for your steady hand of wisdom. We ask that you would guide this process and deliver us from divisiveness. Control the heart and the will of the candidates and grant them the ability to speak clearly and honestly. End the hostility, the bitterness and the animosity that prevents civil discourse and respectful debate. And then grant to each of us the discernment to choose wisely. God, shed your grace upon us. Amen.
The Rev. Kathy Manis Findley, Macon
