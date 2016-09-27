Prayer for today (9/28/16)

Our Jesus, so gentle and kind yet so strong and steadfast. We look to you in times like these. Shine your light upon us in our hours of need. Our eyes are dimmed with tears as we witness the untimely deaths and destruction, loss of almost everything and those in need of assistance. Do we all live unaware of the fragility of life and worldly possessions? We look unto you, the one who cares for us without abandon. Lord, forgive our unbelief and give us wisdom and strength to carry our brother and to reach out and give a hand to someone in need. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our souls. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments