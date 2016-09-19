Prayer for today (9/20/16)

Blessed are you, O Lord our God, King of the universe, and blessed is your holy name. Be with us in our time of need. We come face to face with that old deceiver we know as sin at every turn. With the strength and knowledge that comes from you, we find truth in your holy words. As we deal with life in today’s world, we must remember your words and consider the difference between right and wrong. They are found in the Ten Commandments. They are rules to live by. Thank you, O Lord, for saving us from sin and transgressions and the heartache they bring. In your blessed name I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
