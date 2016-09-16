Prayer for today (9/17/16)

Good morning Heavenly Father, it is so good to be alive thanks to you. I have been blessed to see another day. I don’t even want to imagine how my life would be without you. That thought alone is very frightening. Lord, I need you in times like these. Thank you for my mind on you starting out my day. I am depending on you to lead and guide my way. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
