Prayer for today (9/15/16)

Father, we pray for you to forgive those sins which we know and those sins which we do not know. Forgive them, O Lord. Forgive them all and deliver us from all our iniquity. Cleanse us from all our sin through Jesus Christ. Amen.
Pastor Joe C. Scott Sr., Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments