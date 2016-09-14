Prayer of the Day

September 14, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (9/15/16)

Father, we pray for you to forgive those sins which we know and those sins which we do not know. Forgive them, O Lord. Forgive them all and deliver us from all our iniquity. Cleanse us from all our sin through Jesus Christ. Amen.

Pastor Joe C. Scott Sr., Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Comments

Videos

Pork meets politics at the Pig Palace

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos