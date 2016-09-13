Prayer for today (9/14/16)

Our Father, our most gracious Lord, it’s once again we come this morning to the throne of mercy and grace. You stated in your holy word in 2 Corinthians 12:9: “My grace is sufficient for thee; for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infinities that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” Thank you Master, thank you Jesus for being God all by yourself. We love you and thank you for life and that we have it more abundantly. We praise your righteous holy name. Thank you for being the one and only wise God who is still in control of your universe. Hallelujah to your powerful name. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
