Prayer for today (9/13/16)

Dear gracious Father, thank you for always being by my side, today, tomorrow and forever. Help me each day I rise to focus and to know that you are with me. I will practice each morning being aware of your presence until it comes as naturally as my breathing and to know that my journey is in your hands. Give me the strength to know that all will work according to your purpose and trust that all is as it should be. Thank you, Lord. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments