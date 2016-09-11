Prayer for today (9/12/16)

Heavenly Father, you have a set time to bless your people, and for everything to happen in your time that only you know. I am putting my hope and trust in you as my faith helps me to hold on until you do bless me. Thank you for the purpose you have for me. Help me to stay focused as I wait on your instructions. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
