Prayer for today (9/10/16)

O holy and blessed Lord, in these times of challenge, as we often bear the weight of decision, the burden of disappointments and the facing of hardships, we turn to you. We remember your words in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Jesus, in this world, there is none like you. Be with us, I pray. Dwell within our hearts and souls, so that we may know and experience your kindness and love. In your name so sweet, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
