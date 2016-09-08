Prayer for today (9/9/16)

Heavenly Father, it's another day that you have blessed me to see. Thank you for a mind to start my day out with you. I ask that you bless the needy with the things they need to make it throughout day and the homeless, please bless them, too, and shield them from the sun in the name of Jesus. We are trusting you to make a way out of no way and we will forever give your name the praise. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
