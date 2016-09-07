Prayer for today (9/8/16)

Our Father, Lord Jesus, we honor your holy name this morning to tell you thank you for another day’s journey. Please forgive us for all our sins. Thank you, Jesus, for your creation, for everything you made was good and very good. Thank you for life and having it more abundantly. We praise your holy name. We realize in Romans 8:28 you stated: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” We love you and magnify your holy name. In the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
