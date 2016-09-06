Prayer for today (9/7/16)

Thank you, God, for being there in my darkest times. Father, I come before you now to also say thank you for giving me the strength and the courage that I needed to face the many obstacles in front of me. Thank you for allowing me to have this day. I ask that you will be with me tomorrow as I face a new day. O God, I ask that you will continue to be with me whenever I go through times of unfairness. Please help me to stay focused on your promises as I do my best to walk in your name. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments