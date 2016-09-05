Prayer for today (9/6/16)

Our Father, you have a home prepared for Christians that is beyond imagination. What a day that will be when we see your face and fall at your feet. Being able to talk to you daily makes life worth living. Every day with you is sweeter than the day before. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
