What would Jesus have us do? Show others the love he shows us

"The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has appointed me to preach Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the downtrodden will be freed from their oppressors, [19] and that the time of the Lord’s favor has come.” — NLT: Luke 4:18-19
In 1973 R&B singer Al Wilson recorded a song entitled “Show and Tell.” In the song he shared the ways in which his love for a woman was demonstrated by his actions. His lips to kiss, his arms to hold, etc. He expressed a desire for her to show and tell him that she felt the same love that he had for her.
At some point our actions have to be in accord with our rhetoric. When people see the church, what do they see? Do they see a church operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit? Do they see a church proclaiming the Gospel (good news) to the poor? Do they see a church healing the brokenhearted? Do they see a church proclaiming liberty to the captive (physical, spiritual, emotional)? Do they see a church recovering sight to the blind (by way of God’s amazing grace)? Do they see a church freeing those who are oppressed?
What do they see when they look at the church? What do they see when they look at you?
What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? — KJV: 1 Corinthians 6:19
We are the church. We are supposed to be a reflection of Christ.
Are we operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit? Are we proclaiming the Gospel to the poor? Are we healing the brokenhearted? Are we proclaiming liberty to the captive (physical, spiritual, emotional)? Are we recovering sight to the blind (by way of God’s amazing grace)? Are we freeing those who are oppressed?
When people are running away from our brothers and sisters because of their issues, we should be running towards them. During this season of Lent, let us show and tell that same love that God shows us daily by His grace and mercy towards us.
I pray God’s blessing on your life.
In the service of Jesus the Christ.
Pastor James W. Goolsby Jr. is senior pastor of First Baptist Church on New Street in Macon.
