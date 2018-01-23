What to look for

Religion

By Michael W. Pannell

Telegraph Correspondent

January 23, 2018 11:03 AM

Here are some signs a person may be being trafficked for sexual or labor exploitation. More complete lists are at the Department of Homeland Security’s site at www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/indicators-human-trafficking or National Human Trafficking Hotline’s site at www.humantraffickinghotline.org/human-trafficking/recognizing-signs.

For signs youth are being sexually exploited or trafficked, go to www.gacares.org.

Officials stress one sign or even two may not indicate a person is being trafficked, but a growing number could warrant a call to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Common work and living conditions:

▪  Is not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes.

▪  Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp/manager.

▪  Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips.

▪  High security measures exist in the workplace or living location.

Poor mental health or abnormal behavior:

▪  Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid.

▪  Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement.

▪  Avoids eye contact.

Poor physical health:

▪  Lacks medical care.

▪  Appears malnourished.

▪  Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, restraint, confinement or torture.

Lack of Control:

▪  Has few or no personal possessions.

▪  Is not in control of his/her own money or identification documents.

▪  Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves.

Other:

▪  Inability to clarify where he/she is staying/address.

▪  Lack of knowledge of whereabouts or local city.

▪  Numerous inconsistencies in his/her story.

Note: According to federal law, any minor under the age of 18 engaging in commercial sex is a victim of sex trafficking, regardless of the presence of force, fraud, or coercion.

See full story at: http://www.macon.com/living/religion/article196121064.html

