Matthew 25:23: His lord said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.”
As we experience the blessing of a new year, I am constantly reminded of the faithfulness of God. As the prophet reminds us in Lamentations 3:22-23, “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not (23). They are new every morning; Great is your faithfulness.
It is because of his faithfulness I am compelled to be faithful to him.
If we take the time to truly assess how we have been the recipients of his unmerited favor even as recent as coming into the new year. We truly don’t deserve all of his blessings and definitely none of his mercy. Therefore I am determined to be joyful for whatever God chooses to bless me with. I am going to be faithful over the few things.
Never miss a local story.
Rather than focusing on more, I am going to use what I have to God’s glory. I am determined to value everything that God has given me stewardship of in a way that the master will say well done thy good and faithful servant. I encourage you to value every gift that you have been given in a way that pleases our God. Whether it is your marriage, your children, your home, your job, your friends, your loved ones, your possessions, your health, or your ministry, to name a few.
As we are reminded in Colossians 3:23, “Work hard and cheerfully at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.”
If we are faithful, not only will we hear him say well done, but according to Matthew 25:29, “To those who use well what they are given, even more will be given, and they will have abundance. But from those who are unfaithful, even what little they have will be taken away.”
In the service of Jesus the Christ.
James W. Goolsby Jr., is senior pastor at First Baptist Church. He can be reached at jameswgoolsbyjr@gmail.com.
Comments