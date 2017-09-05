Prayer and remembrance urged at 9/11 gatherings

Events are planned Sept. 11 throughout Middle Georgia to remember 9/11, honor first responders and offer prayers for the nation.
“It seems we see more and more every day that we have a great need to pray for our country,” said Ruth Larson, state coordinator for Cry Out America, a national grassroots organization promoting prayer events at courthouses and other locations across the United States.
“In light of the problems we face as a nation we feel a responsibility to call on Christians and help motivate the church to gather and to pray,” she said. “We’ve seen a good response across the state and a very good response in Central Georgia both for getting events organized and having people attend.”
Larson said Houston County gatherings have had some of the largest gatherings with activities in Baldwin County, Larson’s home county, following closely.
Emily Dennis is primary organizer in Houston County and also aids state organization.
“Intercession is such a powerful tool as we lift our prayers to God,” she said. “I hope we will get a good response here in Houston County and all over Middle Georgia and the state.”
“I believe when we pray, God hears us and he answers our prayers. We need to pray for our leaders and our people. There’s so much tension and division and hate around the country, we need a revival of love, of God’s love. As we remember the victims of 9/11 and we also recall the heroic efforts of citizens and first responders. It’s a good time to show them our appreciation and pray for their safety and wellbeing. That will be part of our program at noon at the old courthouse in downtown Perry.”
Dennis said the Houston County gathering has regularly seen 200 attend though there was a dip in attendance in 2016. She said she hopes as people recall the events of 9/11 they will choose to gather with others and pray for the U.S., whether at an organized event or more informally.
She said this year an observance in Macon is again being organized by Gwen Weston at the International House of Prayer-Macon at 4013 Northside Dr. at noon. Larson said the Baldwin gathering will be at 9 a.m. on the steps of the old courthouse located on Hancock Street in Milledgeville.
The Sept. 11 observances, also known as Patriot Day, arose following attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 on New York City’s World Trade Center and on American and United Airline flights. The attacks killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others.
President George W. Bush immediately called for a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for victims and later a joint resolution of Congress set Sept. 11 as an ongoing day of prayer and remembrance.
Ronnie W. Floyd of Cross Church of Northwest Arkansas, is president of the National Day of Prayer which now organizes Cry Out America efforts. In promotional materials, Floyd wrote, “In this desperate and urgent hour when turmoil and division are evident in America and security threats are very real, it is imperative that we do all we can to mobilize unified public prayer for America.”
Summarized, three major prayer points suggested by Floyd for gatherings are: unity in America that will lead to revival, security for all Americans both within and outside U.S. borders and protection for first responders and military personnel.
Updated information on gatherings can be found at www.cryoutamerica.us/find_event.
Larson said many of the state’s local events will feature government officials, community and church leaders and special recognition of first responders along with prayer.
Both Larson and Dennis suggested participants bring lawn chairs with them to gatherings.
“I believe through prayer and God’s intervention, we can go from seeing such sadness in our country to a time of renewed joy,” Dennis said. “I believe that’s something most of us desire.”
Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Middle Georgia 9/11 - Patriot Day Prayer Gatherings
Bibb County – Noon-1 p.m.
International House of Prayer-Macon, 4013 Northside Dr., Macon
Contact: Gwen Weston – 478-405-0050
Houston County – Noon-1 p.m.
Old Courthouse, Downtown Perry
(Inclement weather: First Baptist Church, Main Street)
Contact: Emily Dennis – 478-929-5795
Baldwin County – 9-10 a.m.
Old Courthouse, Hancock Street, Milledgeville
Contact: Kenny Walker – 478-452-2285
Jones County – Noon-1 p.m.
Carrol’s Park, W. Clinton St., Gray
Contact: Debra Hall – 478-986-0395
Twiggs County – 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville Church of God – U.S. 80 East, Jeffersonville
Contact: Gary Walker – 478-335-8473
Wilkinson County – 9-10 am
Union Church, Irwinton
Contact: Karen Clayton – 478-628-1744
Henry County – Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m.
600 Heritage Park Pavilion, McDonough
Contact: Jane Hyder – 770-584-0718
