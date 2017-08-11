Finding joy in the midst of tests

Theologian, Charles Spurgeon said, “Trials teach us what we are; they dig up the soil, and let us see what we are made of.”
We’ve always measured the soil in the parable of the sower (Matthew 13) based on where the seed fell. However, when we consider those that landed in good, fertile soil, have you ever wondered what made the soil good? I am not a gardener or a farmer, but I know that soil has to be dug up seasonally, cultivated and tested to determine and maximize the value and potential of the land.
Each of us is soil, subject to the hands of the Master Gardener who is faithful to inspect our growth potential. To the natural eye, the land appears primed and ready for planting, but we tend to look only through the natural eye only inspecting the top soil of our lives. The Master Gardener understands the multifaceted layers of earth beneath the surface, aware of the infestation of insecurity and the debris of doubt that can stunt our growth. He knows that winds of worry and waters of fear can erode even the best soil. Therefore, he underwrites the critical operation of tilling of the soil.
To the natural eye — the human soul (soil) — it appears that the Master Gardener has ordered invasive testing to wreak havoc by allowing the massive plows of difficulty to uproot the very foundations of our faith. Our existence — beliefs, values and courage is tested underneath the sharp blades of adversity and suffering. But he is after one thing — preparing the land to reap its best harvest.
This is what James referred to when he wrote: “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.”
James 1:2-4
Most of us live in constant pursuit of maximum capacity — wanting to make a difference or to borrow from Oprah — desiring to live our best life. However, in reality, our best self is our tested self.
In April, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. There is nothing like hearing the word cancer assigned to your name, and it seems there is nothing that can prepare you to hear that word. My initial response — like anyone else — was shock. But once the shock wore off, I was excited to see what the trial would teach me and what the soil of adversity would produce. As I write, I am receiving one of the last two chemo treatments. And while the test is not over, this trial continues to produce great joy!
When the soil of your faith is tested, the seeds of adversity produce joy, patience and wisdom. Lend yourself to the Master Gardener and rejoice in the Lord!
Habakkuk 3:19 (AMC) affirms: “The Lord God is my strength, my personal bravery, and my invincible army; He makes my feet like hinds’ feet and will make me to walk (not to stand still in terror, but to walk) and make (spiritual) progress upon my high places (of trouble, suffering, or responsibility).
The Rev. Gail T. Smith is pastor of the Universal Light Christian Center in Macon.
