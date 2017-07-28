‘Vibrant’ Forest Hills congregation follows Christ in love and service

When school begins Aug. 1, many children returning to classrooms will get free and low cost meals. For some, it will be their only nutritious meal of the day.
But what about weekends?
Volunteers at Forest Hills United Methodist Church and their partners and others across the community have an answer: they are gearing up to provide qualifying students with food and snacks to take home in their backpacks over the weekends.
Baxter Hurley, senior pastor at Forest Hills, said volunteers at the church operate and coordinate the largest backpack ministry in Middle Georgia. He said commitment to the task is one evidence of what he calls “a vibrant” church whose members desire to “follow Christ into the world to love and serve others.”
“Our backpack ministry processed and paid for food for about 1,500 kids every weekend last year and, unfortunately, it will probably be the same this year,” Hurley said. “I wish it was just two kids who needed it, but it won’t be. About 200 volunteers a week get the food and get it ready to give to students in a backpack or to fill backpacks they already have.”
Hurley said some volunteers do the work, some support financially and some do both. “A lot of people in our church put in a lot of time but there are volunteer partners from other churches and organizations, too,” he said. “Like Mercer basketball players, students and athletes from Stratford Academy and First Presbyterian Day School and from places like Navicent Health. Some churches and groups send a check to sponsor children and we do the leg work. To us, it doesn’t matter how it gets done so long as children get fed. Children right here.”
In addition to the 1,500 students Forest Hills and partners directly serve, the church actually helps and coordinates programs with others in Macon-Bibb, Jones and Monroe counties that reach almost 2,700 students a week combined.
Hurley said each child gets 14 or 15 food and snack items. He said the church gutted and converted a house adjacent to its property as a base of operations and added storage buildings to keep up with the need. He said food items come from the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and that without discounted food the program would run multiple hundreds of thousands dollars more.
But Hurley said Forest Hills doesn’t only supply weekend food backpacks. Through a grant and ongoing offerings the church started “Beyond the Backpack.” At promptings from teachers and counselors, they provide special, specific items such as school supplies, lice kits, clothing and other needs. They even paid funeral expenses for one child.
“That’s all one area of what goes on around here,” he said. “Others help with it and it’s pretty big, pretty visible. There are a lot of others things, too, and a lot that aren’t so big and visible. We just had 138 kids here from as far away as Jacksonville who worked with Rebuilding Macon and Habitat for Humanity. That’s called River of Life and this was the 15th year. In past years we had a long-term missions outreach to Haiti. We’re involved now with “Rise Against Hunger” where we receive bulk goods then package meals and send them throughout the world. It’s 50,000 each time.
On the other hand, there are times like when someone gave us five powered wheelchairs that folks took upon themselves to repair and give to Disabled American Veterans. Our United Methodist Women put together home health kits for women in Africa. There’s a lot that happens and as with the backpack ministry, it’s done with a lot of love, a lot of care and with a lot of careful shopping, too.”
And Hurley said it’s done with purpose.
“There’s a beautiful energy, a momentum at Forest Hills that people want to keep going,” he said. “That’s why I think of the word vibrant when I think of the different age groups and ministries.
I have a great job in a great place with a lot of great people. I’m fortunate to have followed an excellent stream of pastors who made an impact and prepared us for where we are. I tend to be a holiness preacher — and by that I don’t mean preaching a list of don’ts. I mean a preacher who believes that once we have a saving relationship with God in Christ we can live the best life we can with a lot of joy and we can have an impact on others through God’s love. It’s the unique life God has for each of us as his beloved children.”
Hurley said Forest Hills was established as the Forest Hill area began to grow about 50 or 60 years ago. He said there are several original members still active. Like other new fellowships, he said the church began very small and grew.
“With all we’re doing, I’m also pleased to say debt from a $2 million renovation-expansion project 15 years ago is being paid off,” he said. “Now it’s less than $150,000. The church has been very aggressive in paying it down, but hasn’t let that stop them from being generous otherwise.”
In addition to being happy to serve at Forest Hills, Hurley, 46, said he’s happy to be in Macon, in Georgia, in the South and in the U.S. He said he is a transplant from Canada.
“As hot as it is, I’d take the heat any day,” he said. “I left Canada in 1993, the year my wife, Carolyn, and I got married. We sat on a beach in the Bahamas on our honeymoon and decided where we were going to live. We were considering the Bahamas, where her mom was from, going to Toronto, where we both had lived, going to England or going to the U.S. The U.S. won and Georgia won, or lost, as I say with a grin depending on your perspective.”
Hurley said he had been in church all his life, “every time the doors opened.” Carolyn grew up in Kenya and Hong Kong where her parents served as missionaries. It was Carolyn’s family who moved to the U.S. — first to Chicago and then to Savannah.
“If they had stayed in Chicago, Carolyn and I would probably have gone back to Canada,” Hurley said. “But I visited her in Savannah and really it was then I said, “This is where I want to be.”
Hurley earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Eastern Pentecostal Bible College in Canada, a master’s of divinity from Emory University, and in 2013, a doctorate of ministry from Asbury Theological Seminary. He said he has served churches for 18 years in the North Central District of the United Methodist Church’s South Georgia Conference. In 1999 he became a U.S. citizen.
Were there surprise in the process?
“Just realizing a lot of Americans probably wouldn’t pass the citizenship test if they had to take it,” he said — with another grin. “I love the hot weather, the pecans, the peaches, the watermelons, the Barbeque — just don’t feed me grits.”
Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
Address: 1217 Forest Hill Rd., Macon, Ga. 31210
Phone: 478-477-1161
Leadership: Baxter Hurley, senior pastor
Worship: Sunday school 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., blended worship 8:30 a.m., modern 9:45 a.m., traditional 11 a.m.
Website: www.foresthillsmacon.com
