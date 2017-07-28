Living your life within God’s purpose

“You can make many plans, but the Lord’s purpose will prevail.”
Proverbs 19:21, NLT
In the gospel song written by Jennie B. Wilson in1906, titled “Hold to God’s unchanging Hand,” there is a verse that reads:
“Time is filled with swift transition,
Naught of earth unmoved can stand,
Build your hopes on things eternal,
Hold to God’s unchanging hand.”
This verse is a reminder of how life changes so quickly and the folly of trying to plan your life. I am not suggesting by any means that you should not have goals and aspirations. What I am encouraging you is to always consider God’s purpose for your life when making plans to meet those goals and aspirations.
It is an awareness of the Lord’s purpose in your life that will encourage you when it appears your plan is falling apart.
As a sophomore at Morehouse College I knew I had been called into the ministry, however, that calling did not coincide with my plans. My career path went from wanting to be a doctor to a successful start in a career in banking. In the mid-1980s, I was one of a handful of African-American male branch bank managers in Atlanta. My plan seemed to be working well. I am sure that some of you have discovered, as I have, that when God moves, He can close doors that no man can open and open doors that no man can close.
Every perceived failure, both personally and career wise, led me to the place that God would have me to be. When I realized the absolute truth of the scriptures I discovered peace when plans did not appear to be working out.
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Jeremiah 29:11
I am so grateful the Lord’s purpose prevails. I never planned to be the pastor of First Baptist on New Street. I never planned to meet and marry the love of my life and celebrate 20 years together. I never planned to have two awesome children that God would give me stewardship. But God in his infinite wisdom allowed every disappointment, every misstep, every failure to work together for the good of them who love him and are called according to his purpose.
I pray God’s blessing on your life as you live in his purpose.
James W. Goolsby is Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in Macon. His email address is pastor@firstbaptistmacon.org.
