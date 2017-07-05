Sanders and Trump churches coming to Macon?

Are you a Donald Trump admirer? It’s possible that Macon could soon have a Donald Trump Make America Great Church. Not your cup of tea? We might also have a new a Bernie Sanders House of Prayer (although this congregation would be much smaller in Middle Georgia). There could even be a new church named the Bring Hillary Back Baptist Church as well as a First Church of Lock Her Up.
This scenario — as bizarre as it may sounds — will be legal if the United States Congress follows through on the legislation passed by the Republican led Financial Services Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee last week. That subcommittee wants to liberate every church in America to openly, brazenly advocate for and spend money on political candidates of their choice.
This particular subcommittee crafts legislation funding various government agencies. But subcommittee Republicans wrote a couple of sentences into the bill preventing the IRS from investigating churches who tout candidates. Georgia Rep. Tom Graves, chair of the subcommittee, claimed on his webpage to have authored this legislation.
Incidentally, the proposed legislation reportedly gives a free pass only to churches. Synagogues, mosques, other houses of worship or non-profit organizations must continue to follow the current rules.
Action like this explains why Congress has an approval rating somewhere akin to the elevation of Death Valley. We send so many nitwits of both parties to Washington that our lawmakers are reduced to proposing legislation monumental in its stupidity and insulting to the intelligence of Americans.
Churches (synagogues, mosques, etc.) can already speak freely about political issues. They can take clear, principled positions on abortion, human sexuality, gay marriage, global warming or whatever else makes them passionate. They can teach or preach on any issue that has a bearing on their doctrines. They can invite sitting government officials to speak in church/synagogue, etc.; candidates seeking elective office can visit congregations and speak to them while running for office. It happens all the time and is perfectly legal.
The only line religious organizations cannot cross is this: they cannot endorse any political party or political candidate or recommend to parishioners how to vote nor can they donate funds to candidates, political parties or political action groups.
Those who want the law changed note that until 60 years ago congregations were able to endorse political candidates and that church people should have the same free speech rights of every other organization.
That may sound good to some constituents, but most religious Americans will cringe if the Potomac crazies ever pass such a law. The current law is serving our nation well in this acrimonious time
Our religious institutions are one place where Americans gather without being politicized. I can’t imagine sitting in a congregation where the religious leader extols a specific candidate for political office. As for contributions, it’s already hard enough for churches to agree how to spend their money without finance committees arguing over sending contributions to the Democrats or Republicans in Macon or Washington.
Let’s hope the full House of Representatives is wiser than Rep. Graves’ subcommittee. We’ve already got political parties acting like churches. We don’t need churches acting like political parties.
