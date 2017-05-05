Piedmont Church creates ‘irresistible environments’ for Christian growth

For nine and a half years, Piedmont Church was a mobile congregation — a church without a facility of its own, holding meetings in area schools.
The Sunday before Easter, Piedmont met for the first time in its own location on Thomaston Road, in a facility purchased from another congregation.
During their mobile years, Piedmont members took seriously the need to turn their temporary spaces into practical and pleasing worship settings, or in their words, into “irresistible environments.”
“For us, being mobile and meeting in other people’s places meant our teams started every Sunday at 5:30 a.m. rolling out the trailers and setting up,” said Jerry Dingmore, Piedmont’s founding and lead pastor.
“We met at Stratford Academy first but then spent most of those nine-plus years at Tattnall Square Academy. We’d go in and change the setting, change the atmosphere each Sunday for our service. For example, we used the lunchroom at Tattnall for our kids. After we took out their furnishings, we put piping with drapes around the whole room, carpet on the floor, put up a 16-by-8-foot raised stage with 8-by-6-foot projection screens. We put up our own lighting and sound setup. We did all this for our All Stars kid’s program. Then and now, we put a big priority on our children and ministry to them.”
Dingmore said preparations would continue with classrooms also being “piped and draped” and set up as the church’s nursery.
“We changed the environment,” he said. “Our vision is always to create irresistible environments that help people have a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. Fostering a growing relationship with Jesus is central to what we’re about no matter where someone may be on their journey. The environment is just a way, a tool, to help that growing relationship. We believe at the heart of Christianity is life change, but I can’t change anyone’s life or cause someone to be born again. Only the Spirit of God can do that. What we can do is help create an environment that makes it easier for someone to connect with God so God can do the work he wants to do.”
Dingmore said creating irresistible environments isn’t just a matter of physical surroundings, but includes intangibles that are as important — or more important — than the physical.
“People can come here wherever they’re at in life and in whatever season they’re in and they’ll be loved, challenged and have a good time, too” he said. “They’ll hear an informative and challenging message from God’s word. They’ll be among people who’ve bought into the idea of being responsible for those around them — whether it’s someone they know who’s been here from the start or someone who’s here for the first time. People here are eager to make others feel loved, welcomed and accepted no matter where they are in their journey. And they’re willing to help them move forward.”
Along with the commitment to children and youth ministries, Dingmore said Piedmont puts effort into ministry to couples and the whole family because, “the most important thing you’ll ever do for your children is prioritize your marriage and invest in family.”
He said this happens in a variety of ways, including special events and a variety of small groups in the church.
Whether it was while the church was mobile, or now with a permanent home, Dingmore said Piedmont has always been “very contemporary in worship and style but very conservative and gospel-centered theologically.”
Of his teaching, he said, “If what I say on Sunday is really great but can’t be used on Monday, then it’s just academic excellence. What I’m really aiming for is something solid that can be used on Monday. That adds to the environment.”
Dingmore said someone figured out the church had set up close to 500 Sundays before finding its own home. He said the energy that went into that is not diminishing but finding new expressions in their new setting.
“We’re still learning what it means to have our own location,” he said. “Five weeks in, we’re still realizing how much physical and emotional energy we put into all the set up and take down before. We now have a lot of energy to put elsewhere. Recently we had a special evening for couples and did it with the same care and effort to create a lovely environment as we’ve done before — but we realized it seemed like a breeze since we were here in our own place. We’re using that energy in all kinds of ways beneficial to the church.”
Dingmore said he and his wife, Jana, are both proud Texas A&M graduates. He earned a bachelor of science degree there in agriculture economics. It was in his last year at A&M that he felt called to ministry. That call led him to earn a master of divinity with biblical languages degree from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He has since gained more than 20 years of ministry experience, 17 as a senior pastor.
Dingmore said he came to Macon to work in an existing denominational church but always desired to plant a church himself. The result of that desire is Piedmont, which is an independent, nondenominational church.
Though there’s much talk about creating the internal environment at Piedmont, Dingmore said the congregation is also very externally focused.
“We are heavily invested in work in Magdalena, Guatemala,” he said. “We have a partnership there through something called Love Guatemala, which we’ve been involved with since its foundation. We support the work and have sent supplies and people to be involved there in short-term missions. Among their work is a school that teaches things like cooking, carpentry, painting and English. We go and teach and we go build or rebuild houses. I go each year myself because I believe what is important to the pastor becomes important to the church and I don’t want us to be a church that’s just about ‘us.’ I want us to be a church that loves people practically and is willing to have a long-term, lasting impact somewhere — to help change the world.”
He said Piedmont is also active in Macon.
“We have a staff member from Middle Georgia Rescue Mission, Dawn Burns, who goes here and is our nursery coordinator,” he said. “We’re involved with the Rescue Mission and others ministries like Rooms from the Heart and Jay’s Hope. We’ve sent packages to troops in Iraq. We lined up donated items in the halls one Sunday and packed boxes with the last thing being personally written notes and cards.”
As for the future, Dingmore said the church has plans but is primarily enjoying each season God brings them to.
“After all these years, we probably have enough pipe and drape we no longer use to wrap Macon itself,” he said jokingly. “But we’re not getting rid of it. We’re keeping it around because you never know, we may need it one day to plant a church somewhere else that’s mobile and can use it.”
Piedmont Church
Address: 6258 Thomaston Road, Macon
Phone: 478-845-2825
Website: piedmontchurch.net
Leadership: Jerry Dingmore, lead pastor
Worship: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
