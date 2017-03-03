No matter our faith, houses of worship a stronghold for hope

No matter our faith, our diverse houses of worship are all born out of common human longing for the living God, and they all are visible tokens of the presence of God in our rather diverse midst.
The divine command to erect the very first Jewish communal house of worship is the scriptural focus of Jewish observance this weekend.
Still encamped at Mount Sinai, the ancient Israelites had just born witness to God’s revelation at Mount Sinai. They had seen with their own eyes the stunning smoke and lightning at the summit of the sacred mountain, and had heard the orotund claps of thunder that continued to resound in their ears.
Now, however, the Israelites were preparing to depart, and for them, it was easy to be conscious of God’s nearness at the foot of the mountain. But God knew that once they set out on their trek through the wilderness to the Promised Land, their intimate link with their Redeemer would suddenly seem broken and remote.
What the Israelites needed, God surmised, was a constant, visible symbol of the divine presence in their midst. So God commanded Moses to build the Tabernacle for worship and adoration.
The Tabernacle’s structure itself was only 45 feet long, 15 feet wide and 36 feet high. It was purposely designed for portability. The Tabernacle’s walls were made simply of colorful linen curtains so that it could be constructed and dismantled with relative ease at each stopping point along the 40-year journey to the Promised Land that ensued.
Throughout that sacred odyssey, the very presence of that embryonic house of worship continually ministered to the spiritual well-being of that ancient Israelite congregation, and today our houses of praise and worship provide us with that very same surety.
Like ancient Israel’s Tabernacle of old, our own houses of worship provide the same very visible testimony of a power beyond us that makes for justice, mercy and peace in human life and destiny. To us in our own day, these structures represent the age-old vision of a world where poverty and war are banished, and where injustice and hatred are gone.
No institution in human life and endeavor has a longer continuous history than this, and the glorious experience of people united in prayer and praise — that to great measure began at the foot of Mount Sinai long ago — has truly done more for the uplifting of the human spirit than any other.
No matter our faith, all of our diverse houses of worship are strongholds of hope and inspiration that teach us the holiness of life and a love for all humanity.
So may all who hunger for righteousness, and all who seek the Eternal find that communion within our own diverse walls, just as the ancient Israelites found God in their own more than 3,000 years ago.
Rabbi Larry Schlesinger serves Temple Beth Israel in Macon.
