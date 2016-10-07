Can building relationships combat racism?

Groundwork for communication and cooperation across racial lines in Macon was already in place when pastors, community leaders and community members gathered in July to pray about racial tensions after a rash of national shooting deaths of black men and police officers.
Pastors — and many church members — already had been meeting to talk, pray, worship and work together as part of the Beloved Community Paired Clergy Network, an offshoot of Mercer University’s annual Building the Beloved Community Symposium, which began in 2005.
On Oct. 16, the group is sponsoring its sixth biannual Paired Clergy Unity Service at 6 p.m. at Bethel CME Church, 1668 Pio Nono Ave. Guest speaker is Mercer University President William D. Underwood. The public is invited.
“We’ve been working for better collaboration among churches across racial lines for a number of years,” said John Dunaway, professor emeritus of French and interdisciplinary studies at Mercer and founder of the Building the Beloved Community Symposium and the paired clergy effort.
“Just our worshiping together has been a blessing and very beneficial,” he said. “I believe God is so pleased when we cross racial barriers. I believe it’s glorifying to him and a little picture of heaven whenever we’re all together praising God.”
Dunaway said the Paired Clergy Network was formed to help sustain the work and strengthen the relationships springing from annual Building the Beloved Community symposiums. He said that happens through regular fellowship breakfasts and meals, pulpit exchanges, partnerships in community development and service projects, formation of groups and teams to address specific problems and the group’s twice-yearly communitywide unity worship services.
Dunaway said the group serves a spiritual purpose but seeks natural, practical answers to Macon-Bibb County problems. He, and others in the group, said the No. 1 problem is racism. He said a primary group goal is unity among residents and an improved quality of life for all who live in Macon-Bibb.
“Everybody in Macon knows we have a painful racial history,” he said. “There has been a lot of division in the community and in our leadership. You see it coming up again and again, and we all know that united we stand and divided we fall. Macon has suffered because of our division. Moving toward unity among citizens and leaders is the only way to improve the quality of life for all of us. We have to talk together in order to work together, and we have to work together instead of working against one another.”
Jason McClendon, pastor of Community Church of God, has been in Macon for four years. He said he quickly saw the racial divide and the problems it caused, and that he became involved in the Beloved Community symposiums and Paired Clergy Network.
“Racism is the No. 1 issue holding us back,” he said. “At the symposium, we’re not afraid to talk about real problems, real issues and the things that cripple our community. But we also explore solutions and are a common voice saying Macon should be a lot better than it is. Every group in Macon needs a voice and that’s what the Beloved Community idea is all about: every group being spoken for. If we speak up for everybody, they’ll understand they matter and we’re there to help them. Paired clergy helps keep that narrative going and builds the relationships to help make things happen.”
Dunaway said progress is being made, and points to the consolidation of city/county governments as an example. He said Macon’s faith community as a whole has played a part and that the unity service is symbolic of that.
“The value of the unity service is it brings people together in prayer and worship,” he said. “That’s wonderful in and of itself and shows the desire many of us have for a change in racial relationships. But it also reflects the reality of our purpose to work together. If we stand together we can make Macon a much better place for each person. We can improve relationships between people, among clergy and between clergy and government leaders. That is happening and it’s certainly not just to the credit of the Paired Clergy Network or the symposium.
“The kingdom of God is ushered in through people honoring and deferring to one another and that’s at the heart of paired clergy. There are many individuals, churches and others involved in doing great work, like the Macon-Bibb County Council of Clergy, who also sponsored the July prayer event. We’re all very supportive of one another.”
Dunaway said for his part, the Building the Beloved Community Symposium, paired clergy and unity worship services are all part of living his own Christian faith and serving others. But he said there is a personal return as well.
“I have to say the relationships I’ve built across racial lines has been the most significant reward to me personally in being part of this,” he said. “My whole life has been enriched in ways I never would have anticipated. There’s the riches of new brothers and sisters and their perspectives and how they’ve increased my understanding of God’s richness toward me — toward all of us. Each group has unique gifts to share and every other group is poorer when they don’t receive these gifts.”
Dunaway said worshiping together, as will happen in the coming unity service Oct. 16, is an ideal way to begin or to continue the process of receiving those enriching, diverse gifts and of becoming involved in helping improve unity and the quality of life in Macon through racial harmony.
Paired Clergy Unity Service
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Bethel CME Church, 1668 Pio Nono Ave.
Cost: Free
Information: John Dunaway, 478-719-3564 or Dunaway_JM@Mercer.edu
