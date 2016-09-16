Preaching into overtime

1:39 Black, white churches unite for worship service for the first time Pause

2:43 Woman rehabilitates abused dogs who 'deserve a second chance'

1:23 Porter Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

7:29 Woman accused of killing her baby's father argues battered woman's defense

1:16 Neighbor spooked: 'It could have happened to me - to me and my mom'

2:09 USS Pueblo POW recounts harrowing incident

0:54 Bears defenders just have to do their job

0:47 Mercer studies Temple offense to prepare for Tennessee Tech

1:33 Bears defense adjusts to non-option offense

2:02 Bobby Lamb breaks down Tennessee Tech