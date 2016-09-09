Central City Church encourages congregants to discover God’s purpose for them

Know God. Find freedom. Discover purpose. Make a difference.
These phrases echo again and again at Macon’s Central City Church and from its pastor, Brandon Anderton.
Central City Church launched as a new congregation Aug. 28 but, according to Anderton, it began meeting in pre-launch services in late March.
Anderton said Central City is one of two network churches affiliated with the Church of the Highlands of Birmingham, Alabama. The other, he said, is in Newnan.
Anderton said Church of the Highlands was the home church for him and his wife, Jonica, for 13 years before their move to Macon in January.
As a network church, Anderton said Central City is an autonomous congregation with only relational links to Church of the Highlands.
But they are strong relational links.
The Church of the Highlands is pastored by Chris Hodges, and it’s Hodges who teaches most Sunday mornings at Central City via a video feed from Birmingham — just as he does before 40,000-plus people each weekend at 14 different Highlands campus churches in Alabama and in 14 of Alabama’s state correctional facilities.
“God has given Jonica and me a real supernatural love for Macon,” Anderton said. “I believe God called us here not to build a church, but to help change a city. This is home. On our date nights we just drive around Macon checking out different places.”
Though Anderton teaches only occasionally on Sunday mornings, he does lead other aspects of Sunday services along with the church’s own praise and worship team. He does teach weekly in Central City small groups, training classes and what the church calls Growth Tracks.
“Of course I’ve been swamped preparing for the church’s launch — we all have,” he said. “But not having to prepare to teach or preach every Sunday morning allows me a lot more time to spend with people. We want everyone to have the opportunity to truly know God, find freedom, discover their purpose and make a difference in the world. We were all created for those things.”
And those things are the subject matter for the Highlands’ and Central City’s Growth Track courses.
“The thing about the Church of the Highlands is that when Jonica and I went there 13 years ago we found a very freeing environment,” Anderton said. “There wasn’t the kind of bondage we found some places or condemnation that made you feel less than dirt. The four-step process you hear of over and over here contains the core values of the church and the way to find real freedom and life in God. Of course, the first is to know God — not just intellectually but intimately. Our Sunday services and a lot of what we do is geared toward helping someone move one step closer to God or having or a deeper relationship with him.
“Finding freedom is the second thing. That has a lot to do with small groups. We’re not really a church that has small groups, we’re a church that’s made up of small groups. That’s where we grow together, minister to one another and where we see healing and life transformation happen. We call them free market small groups because each group hears from God the kind of ministry and activity they’re to be involved in. There’s a bit of praying together, ministry and fellowship in each one, but one may be geared mostly toward Bible study and another toward a common interest like, who knows, maybe even playing Frisbee. But it’s a place people can be themselves and can grow together in God.”
Anderton said the third aspect, discovering purpose, also comes by way of the Growth Track. He said everything is kept simple, but that participants are helped to understand their personality and gifts and the roles they play in serving the church and community. It can also lead to participation as a volunteer in what Anderton calls the church’s “dream team.”
He said being part of that team isn’t about being assigned a task but about people being released to pursue their God-given passion.
All of that leads, he said, to making a difference by each person being who God created them to be.
Anderton said in the weeks leading up to the church’s launch, 23 people made commitments to follow Christ at meetings and that on the day of the launch, with more than 350 attending, 15 others accepted Christ.
But there’s more to Central City’s story than what has happened in the last six months.
Central City Church is a new church, but it’s also an old one: Central City was formerly Emmanuel Church, a congregation formed in 1980. Emmanuel was the coming together of a group of home churches, Bible studies and something called Friday Night Fellowship.
Friday Night Fellowship was a once-a-month supper gathering started by a group of women who had become Christians but whose husbands hadn’t. They hoped an evening of food and fellowship followed by someone giving their testimony would help their husbands become dedicated Christians.
It did, and Emmanuel eventually came into being.
Macon businessman Jet Anderson was one of those husbands and an early elder at Emmanuel. He was also one of the leaders who helped bring about the Emmanuel-Central City transition.
“Emmanuel saw some wonderful days that God used,” Anderson said. “But I have to admit, Emmanuel was dwindling. A year ago our pastor came to us and said he had taken the church as far as he could. He said we needed to pray about a new direction. Through a lot of prayer and consideration we landed on the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham. It was a hard decision but we knew we had to do something and the majority of elders believed it was to follow the Highlands’ model. We dissolved Emmanuel Church and become Central City Church. We hired Brandon to come be our pastor.”
And what does Anderson think of the result?
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “It’s been the best church experience I’ve had in 20 years. It’s been very life-giving to me and I really believe it’s what God wanted us to do.”
But not all at Emmanuel were happy with the decision, he said.
Anderton said about half of the 70 or so attending the church when he arrived left due to the change.
Even some who stayed weren’t sure at first they’d be comfortable having a video sermon on Sunday mornings.
“I attended two Highland campus services while we were still deciding so I could check it out,” Anderson said. “I was personally convinced it could work. Chris Hodges can explain very complicated things from the Bible in a simple way and bring them to life.”
Anderton said he hopes people will come, feel welcome and, yes — he said he hoped they find God, know freedom, discover purpose and make a difference.
“I just want people to feel welcomed and know we care,” he said. “We want to focus on people’s potential, not their condition. Our whole thing is each of us moving to whatever our next place closer to God is. And we use those for simple ideas. We’re here for everybody. A gay couple called and asked if they would be OK if they came, I said absolutely. I believe God welcomes everyone, and you can quote me on that. And I believe people are forever changed when they connect with God and the purpose he created them for.”
Central City Church
Address: 621 Foster Road, Macon
Phone: 478-474-4898
Leadership: Pastor Brandon Anderton
Worship: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Website: centralcitychurch.net
