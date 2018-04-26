Barney is a medium-size Labrador retriever mix.
Barney is a medium-size Labrador retriever mix.
Pet of the week: Barney

April 26, 2018

Please join us in wishing Barney a big happy birthday! Barney is turning 3 this week and has spent the majority of his life at the Save A Pet kennel. He is a medium-size Labrador retriever mix and had a rough start in life. Though terribly under weight and starved for attention when he came to shelter, he was loving and affectionate. Since being at the shelter he has gained weight and still loves attention. He is smart and listens well. Barney loves chew toys and gets along with other dogs. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots . He will need a fenced yard and lots of exercise. Barney will make a great dog for any family.

