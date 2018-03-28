Here’s why Easter is good for you but dangerous for your pets

Sunday is Easter. It is one of the most sacred holidays of the year when families put on their finest outfits, gather for church and spend a wonderful afternoon enjoying delicious food and memorable fellowship.
It’s also a time we typically have beautiful Easter baskets filled with yummy candy resting on colored plastic grass. It may be the time parents consider giving gifts of baby bunnies, chicks or ducklings to their children to commemorate the holiday.
Which means it’s also the time of year I give my annual warnings to consider to keep your pets and baby animals safe. So let’s talk about first things first.
You know that beautiful Easter basket filled with candy resting on colored plastic grass? It’s a disaster waiting to happen for your dog or cat.
Never miss a local story.
The pretty plastic grass in the Easter basket is an attraction to dogs and cats. They love to pull it out and bat it around. For kitties it’s like a string or a ribbon that fascinates them.
The danger comes in when puppies or kitties swallow it. It can become tangled in their tummies and wrapped around intestines creating terrible problems.
The candy resting on the plastic grass spells big trouble for your pet too. And trust me, you dog or cat is just waiting for you to turn your back, so they can dive into the basket. They’ll gobble up the candy wrappers and all.
And it’s no laughing matter either. Chocolate candy may be deadly for pets. Keep your eye on the baskets, and keep them out of reach of any potential furry basket thieves.
You need to remain animal safety aware during the Easter egg hunt too. Dogs don’t need to participate since there is a hazard in them swallowing a boiled egg or plastic one. That never ends well.
Finally, let’s chat about live baby animals. It’s simple — don’t give them to children as Easter gifts. Even though baby animals are adorable, there are many reasons to give stuffed animals instead.
Baby bunnies, chicks and ducklings are delicate little creatures who need experienced people to care for them. Young children generally do not have the skills to provide the care they need.
The reality is the majority of baby animals given at Easter have very short life spans. Most don’t survive. They are at risk of being dropped, crushed or stepped on. This is tragic for the animals and children alike.
The few who do survive and outlive their baby cuteness require a lot of attention and care to remain healthy. Do you really want a full grown chicken scratching about, a rabbit who chews everything or a duck who wishes he could swim in a lake?
Many people tire of caring for these adult animals who were so adorable as babies. Unfortunately, many of the survivors end up at the pound.
So consider giving stuffed animals instead. They’re just as cute, don’t eat a lot and you don’t have to clean up after them.
While you’re enjoying the holiday this weekend, take a few precautions to keep your fur babies safe. I wish you a blessed Easter sharing memories with your family.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page at AC Pup – Central Georgia CARES.
Comments