Here’s why Easter is good for you but dangerous for your pets

32 Baby goats bring cuteness to Washington zoo Pause

40 Art students use 3D printer to give disabled, homeless kitten new leg

113 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

76 Canadian couple weds at Cat House on the Kings

53 Fire department rescues kitten from fire

114 Polar bear makes a splash at Columbus Zoo debut

69 Georgia family reunites with lost dog in North Carolina

121 Mom and her puppies reunited after they are surrendered to humane society

131 Video: Valentine's Day at the zoo