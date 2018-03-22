Pet of the week: Tiffani

Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare (478-621-6774): Tiffani needs a family to love and care for her. A family that will give h er a new beginning so she can know what being loved its all about. She is a 4-year-old female that weighs about 45 pounds.
All About Animals
www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)
Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society
archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga
Central Georgia CARES
www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801
Critical Care for Animal Angels
Facebook; 478-293-2066
Flint Humane Society
FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com
FURever Friends Humane Society
www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;
478-781-1884
Friends of Perry Animal Shelter
(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854
Heart of Georgia Humane Society
adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713
Heavenly Bundles Rescue
www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.
Houston County Humane Society
www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211
Jones County Animal Control
www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427
Kitty City Cat Rescue
kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare
Paws and Adopt
pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544
Paws & Claws Humane Services
www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581
Putnam County Animal Control
107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder
Monroe County Animal Control
478-994-7976, Facebook
Save A Pet Inc.
saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;
478-994-3882
Warner Robins Animal Control
208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder
