Pets of the week: Muffin

Save A Pet (saveapetinc.org; saveapetincweb@gmail.com; 478-994-3882): Muffin is a 5-year-old scruffy terrier mix. She is super friendly and weighs about 38 pounds. Her antics will make you smile and brighten your day. Muffin enjoys walks and belly rubs. She knows basic commands like sit, down and roll over. This girl has a lot of energy, so it's essential that her new parents be able to meet her exercise needs. She also will require a fenced yard. Muffin is spayed, up to date on shots and microchipped.
All About Animals
www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)
Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society
archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga
Central Georgia CARES
www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801
Critical Care for Animal Angels
Facebook; 478-293-2066
Flint Humane Society
FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com
FURever Friends Humane Society
www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;
478-781-1884
Friends of Perry Animal Shelter
(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854
Heart of Georgia Humane Society
adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713
Heavenly Bundles Rescue
www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.
Houston County Humane Society
www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211
Jones County Animal Control
www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427
Kitty City Cat Rescue
kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare
Paws and Adopt
pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544
Paws & Claws Humane Services
www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581
Putnam County Animal Control
107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder
Monroe County Animal Control
478-994-7976, Facebook
Save A Pet Inc.
saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;
478-994-3882
Warner Robins Animal Control
208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder
