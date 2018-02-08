Love for a lifetime is waiting for you

Here we are right in the middle of the season when we widely celebrate love. Everywhere you look folks are dressed in red, hearts with cupids and arrows abound, and chocolate is plentiful. It’s one of my favorite times of the year when everything centers on love.
I’m all about love. In fact, I’m a love machine who will give you sugar in a heartbeat. But then most animals are like that. They just want to be loved and show love in return.
That’s why there’s no reason for anyone to be alone on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year. Companionship is as close as your nearest shelter with any type of dog or cat to suit your lifestyle and situation just waiting for you to come for them.
And you know the wonderful thing about us? The love we share is truly unconditional that you won’t find anywhere else this side of heaven. We don’t care what you look like, where you live, where you work, how much money you have, what kind of car you drive, how much you weigh or how old you are. We just want to love you.
We will patiently wait for you all day long while you’re at work just anticipating the moment you walk in the door so we can greet you like you’re the greatest person ever born. We do that because we believe that.
Your pet will show a loyalty and admiration for you that you can’t even imagine if you’ve never had a pet before. You just have to experience it to see what I’m talking about.
And we have a way of knowing when your day has not been so peachy. We know life has a way of roughing you up sometimes. We know because we’ve lived it. That’s why rescue dogs and cats are in a shelter to begin with. We’ve run into hard times and know the hurt, disappointment and despair life can bring.
Because we’ve been on the brink of hopelessness we can sense it in others. So we know how to encourage others and make them feel valued and cherished. When the world kicks you in the teeth we’ll make you feel like you can conquer the world. We do that because we believe that.
The reason rescues show a love you just don’t find anywhere else is because we know who rescued us and we’re forever grateful. We know who walked the aisles of the local pound or came to the adoption event and locked eyes with us feeling a strong connection. And once you learned our story, plucking us from our solitary uncertain future.
Rescues know our families saved us and we spend the rest of our lives showing our loved ones how thankful we are. No matter how long we live rescues never forget what you did for us. Ever.
So if you want love on Valentine’s Day and every day for the next 10 years or so, go to your local municipal shelter. Or go to an adoption event. Or go online to any number of rescue adoption sites.
Adopt a rescue and find love for a lifetime. Then you’ll wonder who rescued who. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
